Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Gilat Satellite Networks from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $671.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. Analysts predict that Gilat Satellite Networks will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

