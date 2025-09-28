Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cohalo Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

