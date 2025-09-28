Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 7,640 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September $BSEP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 9.3%

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $175.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

