Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $141,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

