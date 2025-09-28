Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $275,000 Stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. $CPSS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPSS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consumer Portfolio Services

In related news, VP Noel Jackson sold 9,369 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $79,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

CPSS stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The firm has a market cap of $174.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 4.60%.The business had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

