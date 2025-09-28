Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $272,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July $UJUL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Talon Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $512,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of UJUL opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $141.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

