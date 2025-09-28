Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIX Shares Acquired by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPIX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 659.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GPIX stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

