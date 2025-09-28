Graham Holdings Company $GHC Holdings Decreased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Graham alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Graham by 68.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 3.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Graham by 333.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Stock Up 2.3%

GHC opened at $1,187.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,058.04 and a 200-day moving average of $980.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Graham Holdings Company has a fifty-two week low of $770.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,200.00.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.15 by $4.18. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Graham had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.