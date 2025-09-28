Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,181 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,908,000 after buying an additional 401,771,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after buying an additional 7,443,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,119,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,927,000 after buying an additional 772,858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after buying an additional 774,664 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after buying an additional 7,339,853 shares during the period.

JEPI opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

