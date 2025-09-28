Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys 266 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,547,000 after buying an additional 904,328 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,801,000 after buying an additional 404,484 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,342,000 after buying an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.4% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 290,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,028,000 after buying an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after buying an additional 171,476 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $462.28 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $467.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

