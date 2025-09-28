Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

