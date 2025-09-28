Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

IJR stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.