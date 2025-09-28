Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.37 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.