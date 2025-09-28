Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) vs. Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Financial Contrast

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) and Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gyre Therapeutics and Theratechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gyre Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Theratechnologies 0 1 0 1 3.00

Gyre Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.40%. Given Gyre Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gyre Therapeutics is more favorable than Theratechnologies.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Gyre Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theratechnologies has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gyre Therapeutics and Theratechnologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyre Therapeutics $105.76 million 6.52 $12.09 million $0.01 716.00 Theratechnologies $84.38 million 1.86 -$8.31 million ($0.19) -17.99

Gyre Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Theratechnologies. Theratechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gyre Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gyre Therapeutics and Theratechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyre Therapeutics 4.08% 7.67% 6.19% Theratechnologies -10.85% N/A -9.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of Gyre Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Gyre Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gyre Therapeutics beats Theratechnologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases. In addition, it advances a product pipeline in China, including Pirfenidone, for dermatomyositis interstitial lung disease, systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease, and pneumoconiosis, as well as for diabetic kidney disease; and product candidates for acute-on-chronic liver failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen. Its pipeline products include F8 Formulation that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for studying tesamorelin for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; multi -dose pen injector for the administration of tesamorelin; SORT1+ Technology Platform for the development of proprietary peptides for cancer drug development targeting SORT1 receptors; Sudocetaxel Zendusortide, which is in Phase 1 Clinical Trial for various solid tumor types, including HR+ breast, triple negative breast, ovarian, endometrial, melanoma, thyroid, small cell lung, and prostate cancers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

