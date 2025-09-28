H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) & Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Head-To-Head Comparison

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Risk and Volatility

H&R Block has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beachbody has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H&R Block and Beachbody”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $3.76 billion 1.70 $605.77 million $4.47 11.18 Beachbody $324.87 million 0.13 -$71.64 million ($8.48) -0.70

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Beachbody. Beachbody is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H&R Block, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Block and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 16.11% -191.38% 21.86% Beachbody -17.92% -106.08% -19.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of H&R Block shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of H&R Block shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Beachbody shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for H&R Block and Beachbody, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 1 2 1 0 2.00 Beachbody 0 2 1 0 2.33

H&R Block currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.03%. Beachbody has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.50%. Given Beachbody’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than H&R Block.

Summary

H&R Block beats Beachbody on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About Beachbody

(Get Free Report)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.