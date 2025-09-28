Head to Head Analysis: MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) versus OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MIND Technology and OneConnect Financial Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $48.61 million 1.37 $5.07 million $3.24 2.58 OneConnect Financial Technology $312.73 million N/A -$63.94 million ($2.59) -2.90

Risk & Volatility

MIND Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MIND Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

MIND Technology has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MIND Technology and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $7.98, indicating a potential upside of 6.40%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of MIND Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology 8.81% 15.85% 11.82% OneConnect Financial Technology -41.54% -8.58% -5.53%

Summary

MIND Technology beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND Technology

(Get Free Report)

MIND Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications. The company also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical terminations. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

(Get Free Report)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business. It also provides intelligent product development platform for banks, which allows to shorten product development cycle, enhance speed to market, and facilitate product portfolio management; Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution for financial regulatory authorities; asset-liability management solution provides analytics to enhance financial institutions asset liquidity performance; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing under intelligent property and casualty insurance and life insurance solution. In addition, the company provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for support customer service functions; and Gamma FinCloud, which allows entities with expensive-to-replace legacy systems to directly migrate to the cloud to securely maintain their data. Further, it offers information transmission, information technology advisory, E-commerce security certificate administration, technology promotion and computer application, software and technology, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

