Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,395 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.4% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $37,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $321,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 293.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 9.0%

QUAL stock opened at $192.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

