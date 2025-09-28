Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 29,502 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 36,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 63,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
