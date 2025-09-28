Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 342 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 503.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.62. This represents a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 83.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock worth $4,546,940. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

STERIS Trading Up 1.9%

STE stock opened at $248.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.95. STERIS plc has a one year low of $200.98 and a one year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. STERIS’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

