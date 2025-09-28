Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $34.09 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026,132 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,122.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000.

Shares of BSCV opened at $16.66 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

