Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. SFM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. SFM LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

