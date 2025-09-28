Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 79,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 2,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 78,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.02 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

