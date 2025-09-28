Hengehold Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $595.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $576.04 and its 200 day moving average is $527.83. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $602.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

