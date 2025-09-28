Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,158 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.74 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

