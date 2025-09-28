Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 2,318 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000.

FNDF stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

