Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 830 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $92.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

