ImageneBio (IMA) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA – Get Free Report) is one of 620 public companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ImageneBio to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ImageneBio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageneBio N/A -23.94% -21.62% ImageneBio Competitors -1,414.98% -632.04% -29.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ImageneBio and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageneBio 0 1 1 0 2.50 ImageneBio Competitors 3743 11568 36490 1044 2.66

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ImageneBio presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 360.44%. As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 75.93%. Given ImageneBio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ImageneBio is more favorable than its rivals.

75.0% of ImageneBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of ImageneBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ImageneBio has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageneBio’s rivals have a beta of 0.58, meaning that their average stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImageneBio and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ImageneBio $9.16 million -$49.23 million -1.00 ImageneBio Competitors $886.24 million -$45.02 million -1.08

ImageneBio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ImageneBio. ImageneBio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ImageneBio rivals beat ImageneBio on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ImageneBio Company Profile

ImageneBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product includes IMG-007, a non-depleting anti-OX40 mAb that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Ikena Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to ImageneBio, Inc. in July 2025. ImageneBio, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

