Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August $UAUG Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAUG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period.

BATS UAUG opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

