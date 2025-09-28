Instrumental Wealth LLC Buys 129 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $664.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $603.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $670.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.