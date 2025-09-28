Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

ISRG opened at $441.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.49. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at $504,898.14. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,569,260,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,715,899,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,115,025,000 after acquiring an additional 670,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,496,000 after acquiring an additional 584,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

