INV VK CA VALU $VCV Shares Bought by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of INV VK CA VALU (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of INV VK CA VALU worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in INV VK CA VALU by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in INV VK CA VALU by 11.3% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 284,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 28,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in INV VK CA VALU by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of INV VK CA VALU by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INV VK CA VALU by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 81,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

VCV stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. INV VK CA VALU has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

