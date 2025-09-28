Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,625 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.