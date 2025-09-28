Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

BSJQ stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

