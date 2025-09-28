Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,227.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 602,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after acquiring an additional 576,848 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 80,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

