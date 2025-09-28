Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Stock Holdings Decreased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $48,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCT opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

