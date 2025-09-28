Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $PHB Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 845,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 58,750 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

