Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 116.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,874,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 683,754 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,193,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,466,000 after purchasing an additional 486,697 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,964,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 524,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 377,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.66 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.