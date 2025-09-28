Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Michels Family Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Michels Family Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.3% of Michels Family Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Michels Family Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,063,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $595.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $576.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.83. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $602.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

