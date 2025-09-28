Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $602.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $576.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

