Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $602.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.83.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.