Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,832 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.3% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $273,000. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $602.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $576.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

