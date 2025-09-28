Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $595.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.83. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $602.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

