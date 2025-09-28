Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Marmo Financial Group LLC

Marmo Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.7% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of QQQ opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $602.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.83.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.