Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $595.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $576.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.83. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.