Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $595.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $576.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.83. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $602.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

