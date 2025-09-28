Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Position Lifted by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $602.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $576.04 and a 200-day moving average of $527.83.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

