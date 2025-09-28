Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 186.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

