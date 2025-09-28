Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO Shares Bought by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 826,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 76,821 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PHO opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $74.33.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

