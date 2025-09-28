iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Shares Sold by CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average of $118.35. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $120.29.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.