iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $675,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CMF stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

